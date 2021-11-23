Mrs. Gena Maurine Montalbano

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Mrs. Gena Maurine Montalbano, 60, of LaGrange passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange.

Gena was a very kind soul and was a very adventurous person that loved antiquing.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph David Vickers and Annie Beatrice Foster Vickers and a brother, Barry Vickers.

Survivors include her sister, Cora Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amanda Montalbano; grandson, Robert Foster and a grandbaby that is due late April of 2022.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

