Mrs. Maggie Evans Wilson, 85, of LaFayette passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Public visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, Rev. Calvin Marshall, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. Maggie leaves her precious memories to be cherished by her husband, Christopher C. Wilson; her one and only daughter, Patricia Wilson of LaFayette; one brother, Willie Ralph Evans of LaFayette; two grandsons, Nelson Robert Wilson of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Antwuan Jace Wilson of Cary, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren; special caregivers, Linda Evans, Lean Grady, and Mary Jean Floyd and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

