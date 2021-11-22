Ms. Allison L. Billingsley, age 56, of Valley passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Opelika. She was born on July 30, 1965, in Valley.

Allison is survived by her daughter, Sierra Billingsley; her loving pit mix, Dottie Lyn; her father, Frank Billingsley; her stepfather, Clifford Lisle and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Woodard “Cookie” Lisle; her grandparents, Ocie and Doris Woodard and Sam and Wilma Billingsley.

Allison was a huge animal lover who also loved nature, waterfalls, and the beach. She had a big heart and was one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She was the best mom one could ever have.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Johnson Memorial Gardens. Allison’s family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Please visit Allison’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Allison, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

