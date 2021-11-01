Ms. Annie C. Williams, 78, of Brooklyn, New York (formerly of Lanett) died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York. Graveside services were held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanett at 1 p.m. EDT with Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

Ms. Williams is survived by her son, Michael Williams, Brooklyn, New York; one sister: Izolla Cornwall, Pine Lake, Georgia; a devoted nephew: Gary Cornwall, Pine Lake, Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette handled the arrangements.

