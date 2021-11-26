Group to host Iron Bowl watch party

This Saturday starting at 6 p.m., sports fans can enjoy an evening of outdoor fun watching college football games on a large projector screen.

The event will take place on Skukam Road in West Point.

“This is the first one that we’re doing,” said HollyWood 40, a music artist who is running the event. “We’re trying to make it annual. We already met with [Harris County] Sheriff Mike Jolley. We wanted to be able to start being able to do it during the winter and fall months.”

HollyWood 40 said that if this event goes planned, there may be another one in December or January.

He said he wanted to give people a new way to enjoy outdoor activities in cold weather.

People can buy tickets online at Eventbrite by searching “West Georgia Bonfire – 7 Acres of Lit.” They may also pay at the event via cash or Cash App. Regardless of how many people are in a vehicle, admission is $50 for cars, $80 for trucks, $25 for ATVS and 4 wheelers and $40 for side-by-sides.

There will be four DJs present: DJ Tyreffic, DJ Sunvalley, DJ Gio, and DJ Cashflow, the last DJ being from 98.3 The Beat.

Guests may bring their own beverages. Food vendors will be present.

Security will be strictly enforced.