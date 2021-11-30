Poinsettias for sale at Inspire Academy

LAFAYETTE – For a limited time, poinsettias will be sold at Inspire Academy in LaFayette between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. CST, Monday through Friday, according to a press release from CCSD.

The plants are $6 each and can be wrapped in either green, gold or silver foil. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Future Farmers of America chapter and agriscience activities at Inspire Academy.

“The plants we currently have in stock are all that will be available for sale this year,” said Agri-Science instructor Jordan Harris. “When they’re gone, they’re gone. So, we encourage people to shop early for the best selection.”

Harris also noted that anyone wishing to make a purchase outside the regular sale hours can call the academy at (334) 864-8863 to make arrangements for pickup.