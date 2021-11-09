Dear family and friends: The homegoing celebration for the beautiful Rev. Cheryl J. Harvey will take place at the Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Chapel at 3000 M. L. King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30311 on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST.

If you are planning to be in attendance, please bring and wear a mask.

The interment will be on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 3405 Country Club Road in Lanett at 1 p.m. EST. **(2 Corinthians 5:8)

