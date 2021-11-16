Robert Mark Clark, age 54, of Newnan passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hayes Clark; daughter, Kendall Clark; stepchildren, Joey (Laura) Mauldin, Zachary Mauldin, Taylor Mauldin and Michael Rainwater; grandchildren, Jackson Robert Mauldin and Kylie Michelle Kilgore; parents, Bea Upchurch and Bob McLain; mother-in-law, Gloria Hayes; brothers, Chris (Denise) Clark and Brian (Kelly) Clark; sister, Kate (Glenn) Pruitt; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Sam) Williams and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by Kathryn Power, Jewel Power, Steve Clark, Larry Hayes and Sherry Clark.

Mark was born January 30, 1967 in Valley. He was a great family man and loved everyone. His greatest joy was spending time with family. His wife and daughter were his whole world, and his love for them was unmeasurable. He was a huge Alabama fan – ROLL TIDE. Mark attended Crossroad Church in Newnan. Mark was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in Oct. 2016. BUT GOD… Mark said that it would be God’s will. If God allowed him to be healed, he would give him all the glory. BUT GOD… God helped him win the battle and beat cancer. Mark stayed true to his word and gave God all the glory in healing him. He would tell anyone that would listen that God’s mercy and love healed him. BUT GOD… God allowed Mark to give his testimony about his grace and love for us. He would say, “God is good, and I give him all the glory and praise! I will always thank him for blessing me with the miracle of being cancer free!” Mark was a faithful believer and is now in his Heavenly home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. Interment will follow at Holly Hills Memorial Park, Fairburn. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will also receive visitors on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lanett.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City

