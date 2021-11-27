Santa Claus coming to West Point

Kids can look forward to pictures with Santa, singing, hot chocolate, cookies, and a story, “The Polar Express,” at an event called Santa at the Depot, which will take place at the West Point Depot at 500 3rd Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event, including pictures with Santa, will be completely free.

Santa will be located on the caboose outside the depot.

Meghan Duke, economic development director of the Downtown West Point Development Authority, said this will be the DWPDA’s first time holding the event.

“It’s just a holiday event for people in the community to come out and get in the Christmas spirit,” Duke said. “The Polar Express” is a story about a train ride through the North Pole, and so I thought having Santa at the Depot would be fun and a good photo opportunity for people.”

The guest reader for Dec. 5 is going to be Gator Kincaid, owner of Gator Media. On Dec. 19, the guest reader will be April Ross, founder of BeeTV.

Duke said she’s working on finding singers for the event.

“Coach’s, a restaurant in downtown West Point, they’re providing hot chocolate, and then we’ll also have cookies,” she said.

Duke said she and Kesha Coniglio, a DWPDA member and owner of Burrow Warehouse, helped put the event together.

If you have any questions or need additional information about Santa at the Depot, contact meghan.duke@cityofwestpointga.com.