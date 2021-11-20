Thanksgiving meals to be available throughout the area

Free Thanksgiving dinners for will be available in West Point, Lanett and Valley this coming Thursday morning.

The City of West Point will continue a recent tradition of doing this on the corner of East 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Mayor Steve Tramell, Council Member Sandra Thornton and a host of volunteers from from the Refuge Point Church will be there to give out the plates. The food and drinks will be provided by West Point restaurants such as Pokey’s, Coaches, Johnny’s Pizza, the American Smoke House (ASH), Chick Delite and Roger’s Bar-B-Que. The Chattahoochee Fuller Center is helping with supplies.

Approximately 200 plates will be prepared. They will be given out between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

“We want to thank in advance the volunteers who will be helping us,” said Mayor Steve Tramell. “We also want to thank Jackson Heating & Air for generously loaning us their all-weather tent.”

For the better part of the last decade, the members of Plant City Baptist Church in Lanett have been preparing free meals on Thanksgiving Day. Fairview Baptist in Valley has been preparing them as well over that same period.

Each church will be preparing between 100 and 200 plates on Thanksgiving morning. They won’t be serving at the church, but people are welcome to come by and pick up a plate or to have it delivered to their home. They need to call the church office in advance to be placed on a list. Plant City Baptist can be reached at (334) 644-1616 and Fairview Baptist at (334) 756-3746.

The plates will be going out between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Randall Hamer is the pastor at Plant City Baptist and Carl Benedict the pastor at Fairview Baptist.

