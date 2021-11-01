Valley arrest reports for Nov. 2

Jamarquay Deontae Flournoy, 19 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Jaylen Amaru Madden, 20 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Concealed weapon

Crystal R. Warner, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 4th and Failure to Appear-Driving while Suspended

Brian Christopher Patrick, 31 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

