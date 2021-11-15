Valley arrest reports for Nov. 16

Kerry Paul Cobb, 31 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication and Failure to Appear-Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Anthony Jerrell Greene, 33 of Salem, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 3rd

Markedrick Anatavius Floyd, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Obstructing Governmental Operations

William Bryan Hudson, 39 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gregory Brian Hughey, 43 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Noels Wesley Horne, 25 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Appear-Attempting to Elude and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher Terrell Holloway, 22 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving Suspended

Darnesia Gilliam, 32 of Valley, charged with Burglary 3rd and Harassment

Christopher Lee Heath, 47 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd, Terroristic Threats, and Interference with a 911 Domestic Call

Benny Lee Matney, 44 of Five Points, charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations and Possession of a Concealed Weapon