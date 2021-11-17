Valley arrest reports for Nov. 17

Shameka Shantal Williams, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste Fees

Jaqecka Milling Brooks, 70 of West Point, charged with Theft of Property 4th

Kelvonte Rashad Wilson, 25 of Anniston, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Justice

Jeffery Mark Whitlock, 52 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Dakota Colton Bailey, 23 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Eddie Harper, 47 of Lanett, charged with Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Attempting to Elude

Eric Maurice Hicks, 46 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempting to Elude

