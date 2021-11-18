November 18, 2021

Valley arrest reports for Nov. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 5:14 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021

David Michael Doss, 29 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Domestic Violence 3rd (Criminal Mischief 3rd), and Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

Jakob Sabasjin Cook, 22 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

