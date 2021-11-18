Valley arrest reports for Nov. 19
David Michael Doss, 29 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Domestic Violence 3rd (Criminal Mischief 3rd), and Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
Jakob Sabasjin Cook, 22 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
