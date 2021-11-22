Valley arrest reports for Nov. 23

Billy Joe Berry, 45 of Opelika charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree

Daniel Lewis Todd, 47 of LaFayette charged with Theft By Deception 1st Degree

Lamarius Maquette Avery, 37 of Valley charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Karen Waajid, 23 of LaGrange charged with Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Quintressa McCoy, 47 of Lanett charged with DUI

Lerone Mayes, 44 of Lanett charged with Public Intoxication

Germarski Mikova Odroski Pollard, 31 of Lanett charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree X2

Miricale Floyd, 19 of Valley charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Holly Kay Walden, 35 of Valley charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Christy Lynn Wesson, 51 of Lanett charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

