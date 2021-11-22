Valley arrest reports for Nov. 23
Billy Joe Berry, 45 of Opelika charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree
Daniel Lewis Todd, 47 of LaFayette charged with Theft By Deception 1st Degree
Lamarius Maquette Avery, 37 of Valley charged with Bail Jumping 2nd
Karen Waajid, 23 of LaGrange charged with Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Quintressa McCoy, 47 of Lanett charged with DUI
Lerone Mayes, 44 of Lanett charged with Public Intoxication
Germarski Mikova Odroski Pollard, 31 of Lanett charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree X2
Miricale Floyd, 19 of Valley charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Holly Kay Walden, 35 of Valley charged with Bail Jumping 2nd
Christy Lynn Wesson, 51 of Lanett charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd
Valley incident reports for Nov. 23
Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 1800 Block of 19th Court Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd, Harassment... read more