Valley arrest reports for Nov. 30
Published 4:55 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Thomas Randall Hunt, 33 of Valley, charged with three counts of Failure to Appear-Driving Revoked
Makayla Faye Bowman-Conway, 22 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Jason Edward Cofield, 49 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Ronnie Lamar Golden, 33 of Cusseta, GA, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Raenita East Thrift, 50 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jessica Luann Carswell, 32 of Dothan, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Garrett Allen Perrin, 38 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving Revoked and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Jody Allen Pruitt, 33 of Valley, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Felix Bernard Hicks, 53 of Valley, charged with charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to Appear-Switched Tag and two counts of Driving Revoked
Raven La-Tear Dowdell, 28 of Dadeville, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Willie Anthony Floyd, 41 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Driving Revoked
Brady Preston Lynn, 45 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste Fees