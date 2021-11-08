Valley arrest reports for Nov. 9
Tyler Duke Weldon, 25 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
William Christopher Seagle, 44 of Valley, charged with Identity Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Timothy Allen Sanders, 51 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Antavious Shumon Thomas, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay (Driving Under the Influence) and Failure to Pay (Resisting Arrest)
Paul Kenneth Newman, 32 of Valley, charged with Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order
Cortio Zikomo Marshall, 45 of Opelika, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Jacinto Quante Atkinson, 43 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Valley incident reports for Nov. 9
