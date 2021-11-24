Valley Farmers Market winding down for the year

VALLEY — There was a session of the Valley Farmers Market this past Friday to give people a chance to purchase locally-grown produce just in time to have on the table for Thanksgiving dinner.

There was a good turnout for the 3 to 6 p.m. EST event underneath the Valley Farmers Market Pavilion.

Walter Pulliam of LaFayette brought lots of collards and turnip greens to sell and sold out of them in the first hour and a half.

Randall and Laura McClendon of Circle M Farm in Fredonia also had a good day selling produce and Laura’s jams, jellies, pepper sauce, fig and pear preserves.

McClendon is known for what she makes in her kitchen. When locals purchase something from her at the farmers market they expect it’s going to be good. This past Friday she had jars of blueberry jam, strawberry jam, elderberry pepper jelly, blueberry pepper jelly, strawberry pepper jelly, peach jam, fig jelly, fig preserves, pear preserves, pepper sauce and pickled okra for sale.

Pulliam has been farming just outside LaFayette for most of his adult life. He said he’s had a good year in 2021. A good amount of rain this past spring and summer really helped. During the summer months he grew lots of rattlesnake beans, squash, pepper and watermelons. His collards and turnip greens did well this fall.

People were waiting in line for him when he got there this past Friday.

There will be one more session of the Valley Farmers Market this year. It will be taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and will provide a good opportunity to get some fresh fall produce just in time for Christmas.