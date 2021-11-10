Valley incident reports for Nov. 11

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Furniture) in the 2300 block of 34th Street

Report of a Burglary 1st and an Assault 3rd in the 1600 block of 31st Street

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 1st (NASCAR collectibles, trading cards, jewelry, tools, and clothing) in the 1500 block of 33rd Street

Report of a Criminal Trespassing 3rd in the 1900 block of 50th Street

