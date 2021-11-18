Valley incident reports for Nov. 19
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (iPhone 12) in the 200 block of Johnson Street
Report of two Dog Bites in the 2400 block of 36th Street
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Clothing) in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue
