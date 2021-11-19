November 19, 2021

  • 52°

Valley incident reports for Nov. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 3:28 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

Report of a Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 1st in the 3200 Block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 1st in the 3200 Block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Criminal Trespass 2nd in the 3200 Block of Fairfax Bypass

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 3000 Block of Hopewell Rd

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports