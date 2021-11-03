Valley incident reports for Nov. 4

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Catalytic Converter) in the 100 block of Sportsplex Drive

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Misc. Tools) in the 1800 block of 29th Street

Report of a Harassment and a Harassing Communications in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Silver 2021 Ford F-150 Supercrew and a White 2021 Ford F-150 Supercab) in the 600 block of Fob James Drive

