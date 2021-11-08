Valley incident reports for Nov. 9

Report of a Minor in Possession of Tobacco Products in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1900 block of 35th Street

Report of a Harassment in the 2200 block of 52nd Street

Report of Property Damage in the 500 block of Crestview Lane

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd and a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 3000 block of Combs Line

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 100 block of Gi Street

Report of an Assault 3rd in the area of 20th Avenue and 29th Boulevard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

