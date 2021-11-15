Valley resident unharmed in LaGrange shooting

A Valley resident was one of three people inside a home in LaGrange Sunday night when shots were fired into the home.

The incident occurred on East Crovat Street, where two adults and a child were inside.

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to a case of shots fired at an East Crovat Street home Sunday night where adults and a child were residing.

None of the victims were injured, Lt. Mark Cavender said Monday.

The LPD responded to the area in reference to multiple phone calls of gunfire in the area. The East Crovat Street house the LPD responded to was the only house that was hit.

Upon arrival to the East Crovat Street home, they located the two adult victims, one of LaGrange and one Valley resident, who said they had been inside that location, along with a two-year-old, when an unknown person or persons began firing rounds from the roadway into the front of the residence.

The Criminal Investigations Section responded and initiated an investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

