Vehicle accident claims the life of two men

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday on Chambers County 278, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

John C. Bonner, 34, of LaGrange and James Norred, 54, of Roanoke, Alabama, were killed when the 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Norred was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 1999 Ford F-550 driven by Bonner. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred approximately four miles west of Standing Rock in Chambers County. The crash remains under investigation.

