Vehicle accident claims the life of two men in Chambers County

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, has claimed the life of two men. John C. Bonner, 34, of LaGrange, Georgia., and James Norred, 54, of Roanoke were killed when the 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Bonner was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 1999 Ford F-550 driven by Norred, causing fatal injuries to both drivers.

Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, approximately four miles west of Standing Rock, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.