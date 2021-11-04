West Point Parks and Recreation holding registration for winter activities

The West Point Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for winter sports.

The recreation department will hold registration for youth girls basketball, youth boys basketball, youth co-ed basketball, a Point University basketball clinic, petit ballet, and adult basketball until Dec. 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day to register will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Girls youth basketball is for eight to 10-year-olds and 11-to-14 year olds. Boys youth basketball is for ages nine to 10 and 11 to 13. Coed youth basketball will be for ages four to six and seven to eight.

Youth basketball will be conducted at the West Point Parks and Recreation Department gymnasium, also called the Hwy. 29 gym, and West Point Elementary gymnasium. Basketball begins in December and will end in March. Registration is $35 per child. Each team can have up to nine players.

Players will need to meet at the times set up according to their age group. Contact West Point Parks and Recreation for full schedule of meeting times.

Any youth who are registered in the recreation basketball program will be eligible to go to the Hwy 29 gym on Dec. 20, 22, and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. They can also attend the Point University basketball clinic at the same gym on Dec. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The regular season for boys and coed youth basketball will begin on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, and end Saturday, March 5, 2022. Picture day will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The regular basketball season for girls 10 and under begins Jan. 22, 2022. The regular season for girls 14 and under is to be announced. The regular season for girls basketball ends on Saturday, March 5. Picture day is on Jan. 22.

Days for youth basketball will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Weekdays, times will be 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, times will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Point University basketball clinic is for boys and girls ages four to 14 and will take place at the Hwy 29 gym on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no charge for the clinic. Instructors will be Point University men’s basketball coaches and players.

Miriam Oropeza Ramos will instruct ballet and tap classes at the 602 Building at 602 2nd Avenue for ages three to 12. Classes will begin on Jan. 7, 2022. They will be held on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. for ages three to six and from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages seven to 12. The cost to be in the program is $55 per month.

To register online for any of these activities, begin by going to http://trouprec.org. Click the tab that says Register Now. You will then need to create an account or log in to your existing account. Choose the West Point Catalog. Look under the West Point winter activities or any of the activities offered from season to season. Choose an activity and age group. Add that activity to the cart, follow the prompted questions, and pay online with your debit or credit card.

You can also register in person at West Point Parks & Recreation Office located at 1102 Avenue D between normal business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have

any questions or if you need any additional assistance, contact the office at (706) 645-3529 or email wprec@knology.net.

