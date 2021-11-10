West Point Police Department warns of possible credit card fraud operation

WEST POINT – The West Point Police Department are currently investigating a possible credit card fraud operation within the city, WPPD announced Tuesday.

WPPD advises that if anyone receives a credit card offer in the mail and doesn’t wish to apply for the card, destroy the offer via shredding completely. Residents are advised to not discard these offers via trash receptacles.

WPPD advises to keep a check on your credit report and notify them of suspicious activity immediately and report any suspicious activity to police as well as make a report with the credit bureau as soon as possible so that proper action can be taken to suspend the activity.

In addition to the previous, any resident who has a vacant rental property/home within the city is encouraged to frequent the residence as often as possible and report any suspicious packages to police immediately. Do not open any packages.

If you have observed suspicious activity at a vacant address, please notify the WPPD at (706) 645-3525. If you are able to do so safely, get a good description of persons or a vehicle/license plate.

