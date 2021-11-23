Willie Marshall McGhee

A graveside service for Willie McGhee, 75, of Valley will be held at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Valley. Reverend Robert Carter will officiate.

Mr. McGhee, who passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his home in Valley was born June 12, 1946, in Chambers County.

Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST at Harris Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required.

He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Sharon (Major) Gooden of Virginia Beach, Quentin McGhee of Atlanta, Mariette (William) Moody of Beulah, Stacy Johnson of West Point, Timothy (Tammy) Shephard of LaGrange and Richard (Mia) Crim of Valley; three sisters, Josephine (Leonard) Myhand of Bessemer, Alabama, and Cindy (Albert) Autry and Charlotte Sharpe, both of Valley; three brothers, Lonnie McGhee of Atlanta, Reverend Joe Calvin McGhee of Valley and Curtis (Dottie) Swanson of San Bernardino, California; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three devoted friends, Dennis Thomas, Nathaniel Harper and Bruce Wilkerson, all of Valley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

