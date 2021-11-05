Woman indicted on murder charges in case of two bodies found in West Point Lake

A Pine Mountain woman has been indicted on murder charges related to the death of two men found dead in West Point Lake in August, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 1, a Troup County Grand Jury was presented evidence regarding the murders of Marcus Caswell and Travis Lodato and returned an indictment on Abbrianna Marie Williams, 25, charging her with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of making a false statement.

Williams was arrested on Nov. 4 and booked into the Troup County Jail without incident, according to TCSO. TCSO said at this time no further arrests are expected in this case.

Joshua Nutt, 39, was also arrested in August in connection to the murders.

The two bodies were found within 24 hours of each other on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

According to a Troup County Sheriff’s Office press release at that time, both victims suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head.

