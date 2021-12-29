2021 in Review Part 2: A look at March, April and May

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a five-part series looking back at the year 2021.

March 1

Lanett considers hiring city administrator

At Lanett’s first city council meeting following Mayor Kyle McCoy’s Feb. 16 arrest on ethics charges, the council and mayor discussed what it might mean for the city moving forward.

Mayor Pro Tem Tony Malone said the city should consider hiring a city administrator.

March 2

Guthrie’s coming to Lanett

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger-only restaurant, announced that construction and build-out will begin on its newest restaurant in Lanett.

March 3

Bradshaw Library offering Chromebooks, hotspots

The H. Grady Bradshaw Chambers County Library is now offering Chromebooks and hotspot for checkout in order to help residents who do not have broadband access or a computer at home.

There are 25 Chromebooks and 20 hotspots available for seven day, at-home check with an adult library card that is in good standing from the Bradshaw Library in Valley or the LaFayette Library.

March 8

Valley Police investigating shooting death of two males

On March 8, at approximately 8:30 P.M., officers with the Valley Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of River Road and Gaylor Street. When officers arrived, they found two deceased males, both of which appeared to have been shot.

March 12

Lanett Director of Planning and Development arrested, charged with ethics violation

Tony Chandler, Lanett Director of Planning and Development, was arrested Friday morning for an ethics violation and other related charges, according to a press release from Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Chandler is charged with use of his official position for personal gain, third-degree theft of services and making a false statement to an employee of the Ethics Commission. Chandler was released on a bond of $12,500.

March 16

Woman arrested in Valley Walmart bomb threat

Cynthia Ann Adamson, 39, of Lanett, was charged with false reporting of an incident, a class C felony, according to a press release from the Valley Police Department.

She was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

March 17

Lanett council approves CARES Act funding application

The Lanett City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution backing the Chambers County Commission’s application for funding through the CARES Act. The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was approved by Congress in 2020 and signed into law by former President Donald Trump. It has been followed up by 2021 by a $1.9 trillion economic assistance program signed into law by President Joe Biden.

March 18

Opelika man arrested, charged in I-85 shooting

On March 06, 2021, Chambers County Deputies responded to Interstate 85 in reference to someone shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On arrival, Deputies located a Silver Dodge Charger parked along the side of the road that appeared to have bullet hole damage. The driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Thaddeus Holstic was arrested for two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into a occupied vehicle, related to this incident along Interstate 85.

March 30

McCoy pleads not guilty

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy waived his arraignment and plead not guilty for all three felony charges of using his official position or office for personal gain.

April 2

$15.9 million of roadwork projects in West Point

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced new projects in West Point earlier this week, including installing roundabouts for safer travel from Georgia 18 onto and off of Interstate 85. In all, the roadwork projects will cost approximately $15.9 million.

April 5

Seven new vehicles stolen from King Ford

On Monday, April 5, officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the King Ford Auto Dealership located on Fob James Drive in reference to a burglary and theft.

King employees discovered seven new vehicles were missing from the lot. The vehicles are a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, 4 Ford F250 4×4’s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. The total loss is in excess of $400,000.

April 5

Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia announces expansion

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, LLC, a world-renowned producer of automotive parts, will invest $9 million in expanding their seating manufacturing operations in West Point, Georgia. This expansion will create more than 150 jobs in Troup County.

April 10

EAFD hosts first rookie school

In late February, the East Alabama Fire Department began the first firefighter rookie school in Chambers County, a milestone that Fire Chief Kerry Pickard says he is extremely proud of. “We’re excited,” Pickard said. “These guys have worked hard to get this place built up. It’s come a long way.”

The training center is located on the old Fairfax Mill site, adjacent to Fire Station No. 3.

April 21

Two Chambers County men arrested in major drug bust

On Wednesday, April 21, the Chambers County Drug Task Force, the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama State Trooper SWAT Team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 883 RiverRoad in Valley.

Officers seized four handguns, two assault rifles, surveillance equipment, a money counting machine, approximately 22 pounds of marijuana, GHB, drug paraphernalia, two vehicles and $29,170.91 in cash.

April 22

Fire crews battle East Alabama Lumber fire

The LaFayette Fire Department, along with several other agencies, responded to the blaze at the lumber company, located at 910 9th Ave Sw, around 5:40 p.m. Thursday evening.

April 27

Chief Weldon announces retirement

Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon announced his retirement on Tuesday after 36 years of serving in law enforcement.

May 1

100 participate in Saturday’s Vally River Run

On Saturday, May 1, friendly faces from various places gathered for Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s Valley River Rally. The sold-out event, which registered 100 paddlers, began at Hardley Creek Park in Lanett, Alabama and ended at the City of West Point Downtown River Park.

Participants enjoyed a leisurely three-mile boating trip along the Chattahoochee River.

May 5

#everylitterbithurts – Chambers County commission kicks off anti-litter campaign

Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Royster was in attendance at the May 3 Chambers County Commisision meeting to talk about the new anti-litter campaign in Chambers County.

There will be signs popping up along roadways throughout the county that say either, ‘Be part of the solution not the pollution,’ or ‘Bin it to win it.’

May 7

Valley City Park a hopeful destination for families

The Fairfax Junior Variety Club, the Junior League of the Chattahoochee Valley and the City of Valley teamed up in a cooperative effort to make Valley City Park a destination for family outings.

The city has put in some concrete pads for new playground equipment and has built new sidewalks in the park. The local chapter of the Junior League has 501(c)3 status and has applied for numerous grants related to the upgrade of City Park.

Some of the requests have been approved, and some new equipment has been purchased.

A bright yellow Volta spinner is proving very popular with children. It’s plenty big for several kids to be on it at once, and it gets going pretty fast when an adult pushes it for them.

May 11

LaFayette principal resigns days after being hired

Allen Rose, who was named LaFayette High School’s next principal on May 6, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, May 11.

May 14

Vote to stop Beulah quarry

Since July 2020, the citizens of Beulah have been working to stop a potential quarry from being set up in the city. Lee County residents will had the chance to vote on a zoning ordinance that would more than likely keep the quarry from being put in Beulah.

May 29

Residents meet to discuss potential quarry

More than 50 northwest Chambers County residents gathered at the Union Hill Community Club seeking information from two county commissioners on whether efforts are underway to locate a rock quarry near their homes.