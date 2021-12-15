AHSAA reclassification moves Valley back to Class 5A for 2022-2024

After a two year stint in 6A, the Valley Rams will move back into familiar territory at 5A. The Rams will reside in region 4 alongside, Beauregard, Central, Clay County, Elmore County, Sylacauga and Tallassee.

Lanett and LaFayette will remain in class 2A and play alongside Barbour County, Goshen High School, Highland Home, Horseshoe Bend, Luverne and Reeltown.

Beulah will also stay put in class 3A region 4 alongside Childersburg, Dadeville, Randolph County, Saks High School, Walter Wellborn High School and Weaver High School.

Every two years the Alabama High School Sports Athletic Association makes adjustments to its classification, and that change was made official on Tuesday. With the competitive balance rule in place, these changes are only applicable to fall sports. Winter sports will be reclassified after the basketball state championships are complete.

Most noteworthy in our area is Opelika High School’s move from 6A up to 7A in a nine team region 2 that includes Auburn High School, making this a rivalry with much more at stake.

The task of reclassification is not an easy one for the AHSAA and requires assistance from the State Department of Education. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said the department of education helps the AHSAA obtain the enrollment numbers they use to determine classifications.

“The process you know, really began with the State Department of Education. They’re an integral part because that’s where we get our numbers from,” Briggs said in a webcast Tuesday. “It’s a daily average of enrollment actually — the number of students sitting in a seat, during a 20 day period after Labor Day – is where we started the process.”

Briggs says the process is designed to provide fair play and a level playing field.

Here is a full list of classifications and regions:

Class 1A

Region 1

Choctaw County High School

Fruitdale High School

J.F. Shields High School

Leroy High School

McIntosh High School

Millry High School

Southern Choctaw High School

Region 2

Brantley High School

Elba High School

Florala High School

Georgiana School

Houston County High School

Kinston School

McKenzie High School

Pleasant Home School

Red Level School

Region 3

A.L Johnson High School

Ketlh Middle-High School

Linden High School

Marengo High School

R.C. Hatch High School

Sweet Water High School

University Charter School

Region 4

Autaugaville School

Billingsley High School

Calhoun High School

Central High School, Hayneville

Loachapoka High School

Maplesville High School

Notasulga High School

Verbena High School

Region 5

Berry High School

Brilliant School

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Hubbortville School

Lynn High School

Marion County High School

Pickens County High School

South Lamar School

Sumiton Christian School

Region 6

Ragland High School

Spring Garden High School

Talladega Counly Central High School

The Donoho School

Victory Christian School

Wadley High School

Winterboro High School

Region 7

Appalachian School

Cedar BluH High School

Coosa Christian School

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Gaylesville High School

Valley Head High School

Region 8

Addison High School

Cherokee High School

Hackleburg High School

Meek High School

Phillips High School

R. A. Hubbard High School

Shoals Christian School

Vina High School

Waterloo High School

Class 2A

Region 1

Chickasaw City High School

Clarke County High School

Francis Marion School

J.U. Blacksher High School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Washington County High School

Region 2

Abbeville High School

Ariton School

Cottonwood High School Geneva County High School

G.W. long High School

Samson High School

Wicksburg High School

Zion Chapel High School

Region 3

Barbour County High School

Goshen High School

Highland Home School

Horseshoe Bond High School

Lafayette High School

Lanett High School

Luverne High School

Reeltown High School

Region 4

B.B. Comer High School

Central High School, Coosa

Fayetteville High School

Isabella High School

Ranburne High School

Thorsby High School

Vincent Middle High School

Woodland High School

Region 5

Aliceville High School

Cold Springs High School

Groene County High School

Lamar County High School

Sulligent School

Tuscaloosa Academy

Winston County High School

Region 6

Cleveland High School

Gaston High School

Holly Pond High School

Locust Fork High School

Pleasant Valley High School

Southeastern School

West End High School

Region 7

Collinsville High School

Fyffe High School

Ider School

North Sand Mountain School

Pisgah High School

Sand Rock High School

Section High School

Whitesburg Christian Academy

Region 8

Falkville High School

Hatton High School

Lexington School

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Red Bay High School

Sheffield High School

Tanner High School

Tharptown High School

Class 3A

Region 1

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Excel High School

Flomaton High School

Hillcrest High School, Evergreen

Mobile Christian School

Monroe County High School

Thomasville High School

W.S. Neal High School

Region 2

Ashford High School

Daleville High School

Houston Academy

New Brocklon High School

Northside Methodist Academy High School

Pike County High School

Providence Christian School

Straughn High School

Region 3

Alabama Christian Academy

Greensboro High School

Prattville Christian Academy

Saint James High School

Southside High School, Selma

Sumter Central High School

Trinity Presbyterian School

Region 4

Beulah High School

Childersburg High School

Dadeville High School

Randolph County High School

Saks High School

Walter Wellborn High School

Weaver High School

Region 5

Carbon Hill High School

Fayette County High School

Gordo High School

Midfield High School

Oakman High School

Tarrant High School

Winfield High School

Region 6

Geraldine High School

Glencoe High School

Hokes Bluff High School

Ohalchee High School

Piedmont High School

Plainview High School

Sylvania High School

Westbrook Christian School

Region 7

Asbury High School

Brindlee Mountain High School

Danville High School

J.B. Pennington High School

Madison Academy

Susan Moore High School

Vinemont High School

Region 8

Clements High School

Colbert County High School

Colbert Heights High School

Elkmont High School

Lauderdale County High School

Mars Hill Bible School

Phil Campbell High School

Class 4A

Region 1

Bayside Academy

Escambia County High School

Jackson High School

Orange Beach Middle/High School

Satsuma High School

St. Michael Catholic High School

T.R. Miller High School

Wilcox Central High School

Region 2

Andalusia High School

Booker T. Washington High School

Bullock County High School

Dale County High School

Geneva High School

Montgomery Catholic School

Slocomb High School

The Montgomery Academy

Region 3

American Christian Academy

Bibb County High School

Dallas County High School Hale County High School

Holl High School

Montevallo High School

Sipsey Valley High School

West Blocton High Schoo

Region 4

Anniston High School

Cleburne County High School

Handley High School

Jacksonville High School

Munford High School

Talladega High School

White Plains High School

Region 5

Cordova High School

Corner High School

Curry High School

Dora High School

Haleyville High School

Hamilton High School

Northside High School

Oak Grove High School

Region 6

Ashville High School

Cherokee County High School

Etowah High School

Fultondale High School

Good Hope High School

Hanceville High School

Oneonta High School

Region 7

Brooks High School

Central High School, Florence

Deshler High School

East Lawrence High School

Rogers High School

West Limestone High School

West Morgan High School

Wilson High School

Region 8

Kate D. Smith DAR High School

Madison County High School

Now Hope High School

North Jackson High School

Priceville High School

Rando_,h School

St John Paul II Catholic School

Westminster Christian Academy

Class 5A

Region 1

B.C. Rain High School

Citronelle High School

Elberta High School

Faith Academy

Gulf Shores High School

Leflore Magnet School

UMS-Wright Prep School

Vigor High School

Williamson High School

Region 2

Carroll High School

Charles Henderson High School

Eufaula High School

Greenville High School

Headland High School

Rehobeth High School

Region 3

Demopolis High School

Holtville High School

Jemison High School

Marbury High School

Selma High School

Shelby County High School

Region 4

Beauregard High School

Central High School of Clay County

Elmore County High School

Sylacauga High School

Tallassee High School

Valley High School

Region 5

Fairfield High Prepatory School

G.W. Carver High School

Hayden High School

Jasper High School

John Carroll Catholic School

Pleasant Grove High School

Ramsay High School

Wenonah High School

Region 6

Alexandria High School

Leeds High School

Lincoln High School

Moody High School

Saint Clair County High School

Southside High School, Gadsden

Springville High School

Region 7

Arab High School

Boaz High School

Crossville High School

Douglas High School

Guntersville High School

Sardis High School

Scottsboro High School

Region 8

A.P. Brewer High School

Ardmore High School

East Limestone High School

Fairview High School

Lawrence County High School

Russellville High School

West Point High School

Class 6A

Region 1

Baldwin County High School

Mattie T. Blount High School

McGill·Toolen Catholic School

Murphy High School

Robertsdale High School

Saraland High School

Spanish Fort High School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Theodore High School

Region 2

Carver Senior High School

Park Crossing High School

Pike Road High School Russell County High School

Sidney Lanier High School

Stanhope Elmore High School

Wetumpka High School

Region 3

Benjamin Russell High School

Briarwood Christian School

Calera High School

Chilton County High School

Helena High School

Homewood High School

Pelham High School

Region 4

Bessemer City High School

Brookwood High School

Central High School, Tuscaloosa

Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa

Hueytown High School

McAdory High School

Northridge High School

Paul Bryant High School

Region 5

A.H. Parker High School

Gardendale High School

Minor High School

Mortimer Jordan High School

Mountain Brook High School

P. D. Jackson-Olin High School

Woodlawn High School

Region 6

Center Point High School

Clay

Chalkville High School

Huffman High School

Oxford High School

Pell City High School

Pinson Valley High School

Shades Valley High School

Region 7

Athens High School

Columbia High School

Cullman High School

Decatur High School

Hartselle High School

Muscle Shoals High School

Region 8

Buckhorn High School

Fort Payne High School

Gadsden City High School

Hazel Green High School

Loe High School

Mae Jemison High School

Class 7A

Region 1

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Daphne High School

Davidson High School

Fairhope High School

Foley High School

Mary G. Montgomery High School

Region 2

Auburn High School

Central High School, Phenix City

Dothan High School

Enterprise High School

Jett Davis High School

Opelika High School

Prattville High School

R.E. lee High School

Smiths Station High School

Region 3

Chelsea High School

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Hoover High School

Oak Mountain High School

Spain Park High School

Thompson High School

Tuscaloosa County High School

Vestavia Hills High School

Region 4

Albertville High School

Austin High School

Bob Jones High School

Florence High School

Grissom High School

Huntsville High School

James Clemens High School

Sparkman High School