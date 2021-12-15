AHSAA reclassification moves Valley back to Class 5A for 2022-2024
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
After a two year stint in 6A, the Valley Rams will move back into familiar territory at 5A. The Rams will reside in region 4 alongside, Beauregard, Central, Clay County, Elmore County, Sylacauga and Tallassee.
Lanett and LaFayette will remain in class 2A and play alongside Barbour County, Goshen High School, Highland Home, Horseshoe Bend, Luverne and Reeltown.
Beulah will also stay put in class 3A region 4 alongside Childersburg, Dadeville, Randolph County, Saks High School, Walter Wellborn High School and Weaver High School.
Every two years the Alabama High School Sports Athletic Association makes adjustments to its classification, and that change was made official on Tuesday. With the competitive balance rule in place, these changes are only applicable to fall sports. Winter sports will be reclassified after the basketball state championships are complete.
Most noteworthy in our area is Opelika High School’s move from 6A up to 7A in a nine team region 2 that includes Auburn High School, making this a rivalry with much more at stake.
The task of reclassification is not an easy one for the AHSAA and requires assistance from the State Department of Education. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said the department of education helps the AHSAA obtain the enrollment numbers they use to determine classifications.
“The process you know, really began with the State Department of Education. They’re an integral part because that’s where we get our numbers from,” Briggs said in a webcast Tuesday. “It’s a daily average of enrollment actually — the number of students sitting in a seat, during a 20 day period after Labor Day – is where we started the process.”
Briggs says the process is designed to provide fair play and a level playing field.
Here is a full list of classifications and regions:
Class 1A
Region 1
Choctaw County High School
Fruitdale High School
J.F. Shields High School
Leroy High School
McIntosh High School
Millry High School
Southern Choctaw High School
Region 2
Brantley High School
Elba High School
Florala High School
Georgiana School
Houston County High School
Kinston School
McKenzie High School
Pleasant Home School
Red Level School
Region 3
A.L Johnson High School
Ketlh Middle-High School
Linden High School
Marengo High School
R.C. Hatch High School
Sweet Water High School
University Charter School
Region 4
Autaugaville School
Billingsley High School
Calhoun High School
Central High School, Hayneville
Loachapoka High School
Maplesville High School
Notasulga High School
Verbena High School
Region 5
Berry High School
Brilliant School
Holy Spirit Catholic School
Hubbortville School
Lynn High School
Marion County High School
Pickens County High School
South Lamar School
Sumiton Christian School
Region 6
Ragland High School
Spring Garden High School
Talladega Counly Central High School
The Donoho School
Victory Christian School
Wadley High School
Winterboro High School
Region 7
Appalachian School
Cedar BluH High School
Coosa Christian School
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
Gaylesville High School
Valley Head High School
Region 8
Addison High School
Cherokee High School
Hackleburg High School
Meek High School
Phillips High School
R. A. Hubbard High School
Shoals Christian School
Vina High School
Waterloo High School
Class 2A
Region 1
Chickasaw City High School
Clarke County High School
Francis Marion School
J.U. Blacksher High School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Washington County High School
Region 2
Abbeville High School
Ariton School
Cottonwood High School Geneva County High School
G.W. long High School
Samson High School
Wicksburg High School
Zion Chapel High School
Region 3
Barbour County High School
Goshen High School
Highland Home School
Horseshoe Bond High School
Lafayette High School
Lanett High School
Luverne High School
Reeltown High School
Region 4
B.B. Comer High School
Central High School, Coosa
Fayetteville High School
Isabella High School
Ranburne High School
Thorsby High School
Vincent Middle High School
Woodland High School
Region 5
Aliceville High School
Cold Springs High School
Groene County High School
Lamar County High School
Sulligent School
Tuscaloosa Academy
Winston County High School
Region 6
Cleveland High School
Gaston High School
Holly Pond High School
Locust Fork High School
Pleasant Valley High School
Southeastern School
West End High School
Region 7
Collinsville High School
Fyffe High School
Ider School
North Sand Mountain School
Pisgah High School
Sand Rock High School
Section High School
Whitesburg Christian Academy
Region 8
Falkville High School
Hatton High School
Lexington School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Red Bay High School
Sheffield High School
Tanner High School
Tharptown High School
Class 3A
Region 1
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Excel High School
Flomaton High School
Hillcrest High School, Evergreen
Mobile Christian School
Monroe County High School
Thomasville High School
W.S. Neal High School
Region 2
Ashford High School
Daleville High School
Houston Academy
New Brocklon High School
Northside Methodist Academy High School
Pike County High School
Providence Christian School
Straughn High School
Region 3
Alabama Christian Academy
Greensboro High School
Prattville Christian Academy
Saint James High School
Southside High School, Selma
Sumter Central High School
Trinity Presbyterian School
Region 4
Beulah High School
Childersburg High School
Dadeville High School
Randolph County High School
Saks High School
Walter Wellborn High School
Weaver High School
Region 5
Carbon Hill High School
Fayette County High School
Gordo High School
Midfield High School
Oakman High School
Tarrant High School
Winfield High School
Region 6
Geraldine High School
Glencoe High School
Hokes Bluff High School
Ohalchee High School
Piedmont High School
Plainview High School
Sylvania High School
Westbrook Christian School
Region 7
Asbury High School
Brindlee Mountain High School
Danville High School
J.B. Pennington High School
Madison Academy
Susan Moore High School
Vinemont High School
Region 8
Clements High School
Colbert County High School
Colbert Heights High School
Elkmont High School
Lauderdale County High School
Mars Hill Bible School
Phil Campbell High School
Class 4A
Region 1
Bayside Academy
Escambia County High School
Jackson High School
Orange Beach Middle/High School
Satsuma High School
St. Michael Catholic High School
T.R. Miller High School
Wilcox Central High School
Region 2
Andalusia High School
Booker T. Washington High School
Bullock County High School
Dale County High School
Geneva High School
Montgomery Catholic School
Slocomb High School
The Montgomery Academy
Region 3
American Christian Academy
Bibb County High School
Dallas County High School Hale County High School
Holl High School
Montevallo High School
Sipsey Valley High School
West Blocton High Schoo
Region 4
Anniston High School
Cleburne County High School
Handley High School
Jacksonville High School
Munford High School
Talladega High School
White Plains High School
Region 5
Cordova High School
Corner High School
Curry High School
Dora High School
Haleyville High School
Hamilton High School
Northside High School
Oak Grove High School
Region 6
Ashville High School
Cherokee County High School
Etowah High School
Fultondale High School
Good Hope High School
Hanceville High School
Oneonta High School
Region 7
Brooks High School
Central High School, Florence
Deshler High School
East Lawrence High School
Rogers High School
West Limestone High School
West Morgan High School
Wilson High School
Region 8
Kate D. Smith DAR High School
Madison County High School
Now Hope High School
North Jackson High School
Priceville High School
Rando_,h School
St John Paul II Catholic School
Westminster Christian Academy
Class 5A
Region 1
B.C. Rain High School
Citronelle High School
Elberta High School
Faith Academy
Gulf Shores High School
Leflore Magnet School
UMS-Wright Prep School
Vigor High School
Williamson High School
Region 2
Carroll High School
Charles Henderson High School
Eufaula High School
Greenville High School
Headland High School
Rehobeth High School
Region 3
Demopolis High School
Holtville High School
Jemison High School
Marbury High School
Selma High School
Shelby County High School
Region 4
Beauregard High School
Central High School of Clay County
Elmore County High School
Sylacauga High School
Tallassee High School
Valley High School
Region 5
Fairfield High Prepatory School
G.W. Carver High School
Hayden High School
Jasper High School
John Carroll Catholic School
Pleasant Grove High School
Ramsay High School
Wenonah High School
Region 6
Alexandria High School
Leeds High School
Lincoln High School
Moody High School
Saint Clair County High School
Southside High School, Gadsden
Springville High School
Region 7
Arab High School
Boaz High School
Crossville High School
Douglas High School
Guntersville High School
Sardis High School
Scottsboro High School
Region 8
A.P. Brewer High School
Ardmore High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
Class 6A
Region 1
Baldwin County High School
Mattie T. Blount High School
McGill·Toolen Catholic School
Murphy High School
Robertsdale High School
Saraland High School
Spanish Fort High School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Theodore High School
Region 2
Carver Senior High School
Park Crossing High School
Pike Road High School Russell County High School
Sidney Lanier High School
Stanhope Elmore High School
Wetumpka High School
Region 3
Benjamin Russell High School
Briarwood Christian School
Calera High School
Chilton County High School
Helena High School
Homewood High School
Pelham High School
Region 4
Bessemer City High School
Brookwood High School
Central High School, Tuscaloosa
Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa
Hueytown High School
McAdory High School
Northridge High School
Paul Bryant High School
Region 5
A.H. Parker High School
Gardendale High School
Minor High School
Mortimer Jordan High School
Mountain Brook High School
P. D. Jackson-Olin High School
Woodlawn High School
Region 6
Center Point High School
Clay
Chalkville High School
Huffman High School
Oxford High School
Pell City High School
Pinson Valley High School
Shades Valley High School
Region 7
Athens High School
Columbia High School
Cullman High School
Decatur High School
Hartselle High School
Muscle Shoals High School
Region 8
Buckhorn High School
Fort Payne High School
Gadsden City High School
Hazel Green High School
Loe High School
Mae Jemison High School
Class 7A
Region 1
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Daphne High School
Davidson High School
Fairhope High School
Foley High School
Mary G. Montgomery High School
Region 2
Auburn High School
Central High School, Phenix City
Dothan High School
Enterprise High School
Jett Davis High School
Opelika High School
Prattville High School
R.E. lee High School
Smiths Station High School
Region 3
Chelsea High School
Hewitt-Trussville High School
Hoover High School
Oak Mountain High School
Spain Park High School
Thompson High School
Tuscaloosa County High School
Vestavia Hills High School
Region 4
Albertville High School
Austin High School
Bob Jones High School
Florence High School
Grissom High School
Huntsville High School
James Clemens High School
Sparkman High School