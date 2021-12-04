Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Lanett

LANETT — The City of Lanett’s annual Christmas tree lighting program will be taking place on Monday on the playground across from W.O. Lance Elementary School.

There will be singing, food vendors and inflatables for the kids.

It gets started at 5:30 p.m. EST with Santa’s arrival aboard a Lanett fire truck. He will be posing for photos with children and asking them what they want for Christmas.

The program gets underway at 6 p.m. with welcoming remarks from Mayor Jamie Heard.

Christmas season music will be performed by the choir from the West Point Presbyterian Church. Shaver Autry will follow with some solos.

Carl Harper will be there with his Mama Mary’s wraps. Other vendors will have hot dogs and candy. Each city department will have a table offering treats for the crowd. The finance department will have free face painting, the recreation department will have free popcorn, the gas department hot chocolate, and cemetery & grounds boiled peanuts. The city’s wastewater contractor, Clearwater Solutions, will have a table providing free hot chocolate and cookies.

Gator Media will be there throughout the program playing Christmas classics.

A drawing will be held to give away four children’s bicycles. Families arriving with children will receive one ticket per child that’s present.

Toward the end of the program, Mayor Jamie Heard will recognize a distinguished citizen of the year who will light the tree. A 30-foot-tall tree will be lighted across the street in Veterans Park.

“We are hoping for good weather on Monday,” said Lanett City Clerk Deborah Gilbert.