Antavious Woody and Caden Story set to take the field in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

MONTGOMERY – LaFayette High School’s Antavious Woody and Lanett High Schools Caden Story report to Hattiesburg, Mississippi Tuesday to begin preparations for the 35th Alabama-Mississippi Classic All-Star football game.

The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 11, at Carlisle-Faulkner Field, M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon.

The AHSAA TV Network televise the contest live over its network of cable stations and will live-stream the contest over wtm.tv and the NFHS Network. The AHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast the contest over its internet and state-wide radio network. Caleb Brooks and Corey LaBounty will be the announcers for the AHSAA Radio Network and AHSAA TV Network.

Alabama’s all-stars report to the AHSAA office Tuesday morning and check in at Camp Shelby, where both teams will be staying this week, at 2:30 p.m. Forty all-stars have been selected to represent Alabama. Alabama All-Star head coach is Adrian Abrams of Minor High School.

The game, an annual event of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s coaching wing, the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC), was first played in Mobile in 1988. Alabama’s All- Stars won 19-7 last December at Cramton Bowl and currently hold a 23-11 edge in the series heading into Saturday’s 35th game of the series.

The roster for Alabama’s squad had three changes Monday with Pinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron replacing Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell; Oak Mountain defensive back Evan Smith replacing Thompson DB Trequan Fegans; and end Tiaquelin Mims of Baldwin County replacing Marquarious White of Clay-Chalkville.

Earlier, linebacker Jaxton Van Zandt of Thompson replaced Warriors teammate Jeremiah Alexander on the Alabama squad; Pike Road running back Quinshon Judkins replaced Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson; and Decatur defensive lineman Jacob McRae replaced Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman Justice Finkley.

Alabama’s squad will conduct its first practice Tuesday night from 7 to 9 p.m., at Hattiesburg High School. Mississippi will practice at the same at Oak Grove High School. Both teams will have two practices Wednesday at the same locations at 9 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Thursday’s drills will be at the same time. Both teams will have one practice from 9 to 11 a.m., on Friday, and will work together in a community service project on Friday afternoon. A banquet will be held Friday night at Thad Cochran Center at USM, and the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes breakfast will be at M.M. Roberts Stadium Saturday morning at 8:30, followed by a Player Meet & Greet inside the stadium from 10 to 11 a.m. Kickoff is set for noon.