Car of LaGrange man missing since 1976 recovered in Chambers County, bones found

The car Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in January 1976 was recovered Tuesday in a creek in Chambers County.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference Tuesday morning, saying that Clinkscales white pinto was recovered in Chambers County. A couple of bones were found in the car, believed to be human, were also found in the vehicle, according to Troup Sheriff James Woodruff.

This story will be updated with more information shortly.