Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 14
Published 3:51 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
Gregory Scott Alvarado, 45, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Reckless Endangerment
Terence Maurice Griffin, 33, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Travis Patten, 34, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for DUI
Jessie Wayne Cook, 47, of Alexander City, AL was arrested for DUI
Curteze Elijahwuanta Avery, 27, of Lafayette, Al was arrested for Failure to Appear – Speed
Robert Gerald Chandler Jr., 33, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Kizzie Eunice Magby, 36, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Probation Violation (2 counts)