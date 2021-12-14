Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 15

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

Jami Samantha Parker 49, of Biloxi MS, Failure to Pay- Negotiating a Worthless Negotiable Instrument, Failure to Appear- Kidnapping 1st degree, Failure to Appear- Robbery 1st degree, Failure to Appear-Theft of Property 1st degree, Failure to Appear- Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sarica Danasia Clark 28, of Roanoke AL, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked

Steven Douglas Henson 52, of Cusseta AL, Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

Eric Stafford 41, of West Point GA, Failure to Pay- Crossing Median

Gregory Scott Alvarado 45, of LaGrange GA, Reckless Endangerment

