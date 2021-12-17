Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 18

Cassidy Leanne Buckner 21, of Lanett AL, Failure to Appear- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear- Carry Pistol without a Permit, Failure to Appear- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Terrance Antonio Jeffery 46, of Lanett AL, Failure to Pay- Child Support

Jaquavious Quavon Ross 27, of LaFayette AL, Failure to Appear- Robbery 1st degree, Failure to Pay- Driving while Suspended

Update: The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office press release on Dec. 16, 2021, indicated that Robert Earl Osborne, 38, of LaFayette was arrested for harassment. This information was generated in error. Osborne was not arrested and is not currently being detained for harassment.