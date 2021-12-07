Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 7

William Dennis Osborne, 35, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Kristie Mann Hemmings, 31, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Reckless Driving

Ebony Menefield Goss, 34, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bobby Latez Andrews, 34, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked

Allison Page Brown, 18, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Marquiria Tashae Winston, 18, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Craig S. Gregory, 33, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree