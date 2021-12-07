Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Dec. 7
Published 7:14 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
William Dennis Osborne, 35, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Kristie Mann Hemmings, 31, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Reckless Driving
Ebony Menefield Goss, 34, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bobby Latez Andrews, 34, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked
Allison Page Brown, 18, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Marquiria Tashae Winston, 18, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Craig S. Gregory, 33, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree
Don Martin Holloway, 41, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Drivers License