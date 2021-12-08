We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Charles H. Finley (87) of Valley on Dec. 3, 2021. Charles was a great Christian man who loved his family as well as his church, Faith Evangelist Church in Valley, and the church family.

Charles was born on Jan. 1, 1934, in Lanett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Finley, and two sisters, Bobbi Nix and Blanche Finley.

He leaves to grieve for him his wife, Ruby Finley, two daughters, Tammy Finley and Malissa (Larry) Moore and his only son, Charles M. Finley. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol (Roy Jr.) McClendon and Sue Herrington and a brother — Richard Finley.

He had five grandchildren: David (Crystal) Moore, Amanda (Woody) Kent, Christopher (Brandi) Moore, Jeremy (Jane) Moore, and Rebekah Breland. He also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many family members and loved ones.

He never met a stranger. He was in “The Travelers” quartet. He was also a cofounder and member of the •• Lucky “7” CB Club as well as a cofounder and member of the Valley Rescue Squad.

He has worked various jobs over the years and retired three different times before finally leaving the workforce. He retired from Ga/AI Supply Company, Area Plumbing & Electric, and Chambers County Commission on Aging over their bus service.

He was a proud Army Veteran receiving the rank of corporal.

Services will be Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

The family will greet friends for visitation at noon EST with the services to follow at 1 p.m. EST followed by the burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

Flowers will be accepted, or you may donate to Faith Evangelistic Church’s building fund or a charity of your choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.