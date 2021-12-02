Christian Service Center accepting toys, toy applications

The Christian Service Center is currently accepting donations of new toys and clothing as well as applications from parents to receive these items for their children. Director Cheryl Myers said this is the organization’s 31st year running this program and 125 families are already seeking donations.

Myers said her organization receives a “tremendous” amount of help from the community and gets applications from Circle of Care, schools, from other churches and DHR.

Toys can be dropped off at 5342 Cusseta Road in Lanett Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those wanting to donate or receive more information about the project can call (334) 576-3552.

“That will actually roll over to our cell phone, so they can pretty much get in touch with us any time,” Myers said. “If they have new toys they’d like to donate, we can let them know what time is the best time to bring them.”

The Christian Service Center tries to get toys to parents before their kids get out of school for Christmas.

“We have had families come at night to pick up,” she said. “We deliver some. We try to get them to come to us if it’s at all possible. We’ve got about five families that we know we’re going to deliver to, probably on Dec. 23, but the others will come here and pick up.”

As for clothing, the center is accepting both child and adult sizes for kids of all ages. Myers emphasized that the center is currently only taking new clothing.

“We’ve given out a lot of new clothes this year,” Myers said. “Most all of our children that have gotten toys have gotten at least one new outfit.”

Parents can go to the Lanett center to apply for toys on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. They should bring electric bills showing their names and addresses, current food stamp award letters and picture IDs. Other information may be required later. They can call or text (334) 476-2605 for more information.

Myers said the Christian Service Center is not currently in need of volunteers. They have enough that the volunteers are able to socially distance themselves.

“We hope that by next year, we’ll be able to add more volunteers back,” she said. “Right now, we’re just trying to keep very careful.”