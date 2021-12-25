Christmas trees to be accepted at West Point Lake

By Shiann Sivell

As Christmas decorations go back into storage, many may wonder what to do with the large, lively trees. West Point Lake might be able to help.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at West Point Lake Project announced this week that it will accept unwanted, live Christmas trees for recycling beginning Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, 2022.

Artificial trees will not be accepted.

The donated trees will be used to create brush piles in the lake to improve fish habitat. The trees may be dropped off in the parking lots of Yellowjacket Boat Ramp, Sunny Point Boat Ramp in Georgia and Rocky Point Boat Ramp in Alabama.

All decorations must be removed from the trees before dropping them off. Dumping of household trash at these sites is strictly prohibited.

Individuals who wish to place their own Christmas trees in the lake are reminded to avoid placing them in boating channels and to follow the guidelines below:

› Do not place the trees where they could become safety hazards to boaters or swimmers. For example, trees should not be placed near boat launching ramps, in shallow boat traffic channels, or at swimming areas.

› Use a suitable anchoring system to prevent the trees from floating away or moving around. A cement block will work well as an anchor for one or two trees, but it must be securely fastened to the tree using nylon twine or similar material.

› Trees will attract more fish if they are placed in deeper water and in an area where the water depth changes significantly, such as near an underwater ridge or hump. Fish tend to use this type of area throughout the year.

Although a permit is not necessary to place a few Christmas Trees in the lake, anglers who wish to install large numbers of trees or other types of structure for fishing reefs should contact the West Point Project Management Office at (706) 645-2937.

LaGrange residents also have the option to bring their trees to the City of LaGrange Recycling Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, for the Bring One for the Chipper event.

Hosted by Keep Troup Beautiful, Bring One for the Chipper allows residents to bring their living Christmas trees, electronics and tires to The City of LaGrange Recycling Center so they may be properly disposed of.

Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, and individual homes, and will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other wildlife.

This event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.