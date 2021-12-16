City of Valley hopes to break even on the merry-go-round

VALLEY — This has been the best year ever for sponsorship of the Christmas merry-go-round. It normally costs the City of Valley between $35,000 to $40,000 to run a merry-go-round during the Christmas season. In most years, donations from local corporations and individuals help the city cut costs, but the city has yet to break even on maintaining what’s now a 65-year local tradition.

The city may well break even this year thanks to some very generous support from sponsors.

Right now, total donations are around the $35,000 mark.

“We have gotten more donations this year than we ever have,” said Mayor Leonard Riley. “We want to thank everyone who donated to the city to help us keep this holiday tradition going. Donations will take care of most of the costs this year. We will keep having a Christmas merry-go-round as long as I’m mayor.”

There are some banners up at the merry-go-round listing the major sponsors. They include Kia, Hyundai Transys, Ajin, Wooshin, GFA Total Logistics Solutions, John Soules Foods, WestRock, J.C. Colley Freight Transportation Services, East Alabama Health, AuburnBank and Hydroforce Automatic Fire Protection Systems.

Riley was pleased with the turnout at the recent Valleywide Christmas Parade.

“It was one of the biggest ever,” he said. “We had over 80 total entries. Large crowds watched it all along the parade route.”