Couple, married over 70 years, honored

LANETT — The City of Lanett has honored a Lanett couple that’s been married for more than 70 years and who raised nine children.

Godfrey and Bobbie Lane Greenwood were present at the Monday meeting of the Lanett City Council to receive a large, framed proclamation from Mayor Jamie Heard and members of the council.

A large number of family members were with them in the council chamber to witness their big day.

Each recently celebrated a birthday. Mr. Greenwood is 94 and Mrs. Greenwood 91.

“Congratulations,” Heard said. “I hope you have many more birthdays.”

“For more than 70 years, Mr. Greenwood has been betrothed to Mrs. Bobbie Lane Greenwood,” the proclamation reads. “(Mrs. Greenwood) was born on December 17, 1930. Mr. and Mrs. Greenwood are the parents of nine children. Together, they have a great love for God, their family, their church (Goodsell United Methodist), their neighbors and the City of Lanett. Mr. and Mrs. Greenwood have recently had milestone birthdays, where they turned 94 and 91 years young. It is with great pleasure the City of Lanett expresses congratulations to Mr. Godfrey Greenwood on his 94th birthday, and Mrs. Bobbie Lane Greenwood on her 91st birthday.”

A large, framed proclamation will soon be presented to Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Allen. She is currently residing at Diversicare of Lanett and will be 99 on Monday, Dec. 27.