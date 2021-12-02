Curtis O Guy

Curtis was born Dec. 15 in Frisco City, Alabama (to Dupree and Esther Mae Guy) but lived most of his life in Chambers County. He served in education for 32 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator for seven schools and the central office before retiring in 2001.

Curtis was dearly loved by not only his family and friends but also the community. Being an educator and administrator for decades, his leadership and influence impacted thousands of students and families in the Chambers County area. As a longtime member of Shawmut First Baptist and Plant City Baptist churches, he worked in a multitude of roles to share the love and grace of his Lord, Jesus Christ.

Loved for his contagious smile and his ability to welcome and embrace those he encountered, Curtis was known for his giving and charitable spirit. In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by thoughtfully giving to the church or charity of your choice — one that would reflect a mutual interest or connection you shared with him.

Curtis is survived by his sweetheart and wife of 34 years, Elizabeth “Libby” Guy. He was preceded in death by his son, William Shane Guy of Lanett, and survived by sons, Tracy Irvin (and wife Donna) and Richie Irvin (and wife Susan). He enjoyed his ten grandchildren: Collin, Chloe and Cason Guy, Adam Irvin, RuthAnne (Irvin) Jenkins, Caitlin (Irvin) Sams, Rachel Irvin, Hannah Irvin, Hope Irvin and Tyara (Irvin) Smith and two great-grandchildren, Atlas and Annie Irvin.

A memorial service celebrating his life and legacy will be held Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Plant City Baptist Church. A time for visitation and fellowship will follow the service in the fellowship hall downstairs. Everyone is welcome to come and share their memories of Curtis at both events.

The Guy and Irvin families thank you for your support during this time and look forward to sharing memories with you on Sunday.