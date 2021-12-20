Have questions for local police departments? Ask them at coffee with a cop

Have questions or concerns for local law enforcement? Want to enjoy an interesting conversation over a hot cup of joe? If your answer to either of these questions is yes, you may want to consider attending Coffee With a Cop on Tuesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 2804 20th Avenue in Valley. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It was mostly organized by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Deputy Richard Carter, and inspired by similar events held in other cities. Carter said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds and Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood will be in attendance.

“Hopefully, some of their guys are going to be there,” he said.

“You know, any of the deputies that want to come out and just kind of have some time to be with the public. If there’s any [members of the] public that want to sit down and drink coffee with us, [if they] have any questions about anything, it’s just an opportunity for us to just sit down with them and talk.”

Carter said the event will be a good opportunity to get to know police officers and their chiefs. While they may answer questions, they may not be able to discuss certain cases.

This will be the first time this event has been held.