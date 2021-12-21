Hyundai MOBIS donates toys to Christian Service Center

Hyundai MOBIS Georgia in West Point recently made its annual contribution of toys to the Christian Service Center, which event coordinator Natisha McGhee said the company has been doing for 10 and a half years.

“We partner with Ms. Cheryl Myers out at the Christian Service Center,” she said. “And every year, all of our team members, we really look forward to helping her and the community.”

McGhee said MOBIS usually donates approximately $10,000 worth of items.

“One interesting story about how the families will receive the items from the Christian Service Center — Ms. Cheryl Myers informed me that one family, or maybe a couple of them — Santa Claus, himself will be delivering these items to the families from us,” she said.

McGhee said parents of the families Santa isn’t able to visit will be called by the Christian Service Center to pick up their gifts.