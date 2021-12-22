Ira Donald Culpepper, 88, of West Point passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at EAMC in Opelika. Ira was born in Fairfax on Jan. 17, 1933, to the late James and Ada Hanners Culpepper.

Ira founded Valley Apparel, which was later purchased by Chalkline from Anniston, Alabama. Ira then worked for Chalkline after the purchase and then worked for Brian Toggs. His total time in the apparel industry was over forty years.

Ira was an avid fisherman and spent many years fishing in Lake West Point, Lake Harding (Backwaters) and many other area lakes. Ira also served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the carrier the USS Boxer.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Culpepper; son, Tracy (Terri) Culpepper; stepson, Chris Reese; grandsons, Eli and Noah Culpepper and step-grandson, Drew Edge.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett followed by funeral services at noon EST, also at Bluffton Funeral Services.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.