Jacquelyn “Jackie” Seymour Jones, age 90, of West Point died peacefully at her home on Dec. 13, 2021. She is survived by her granddaughter, Haley E. Jones Christenson (Brody) of Liberty, Missouri, her grandson, Conner W. Jones (Savannah) of Boulder, Colorado and her special beloved dog, a golden retriever, named Goldie.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Seymour and Pearl Morgan Seymour, her sister, Mary S. Minor, brother, John Carey Seymour, her husband, John Wallace Jones and her son, Robert Michael Jones.

Jackie was born on Feb. 27, 1931, in Lanett to parents John and Pearl Seymour. Mrs. Jones was a member of First Baptist Church of West Point. In her active years, she taught Sunday school, served as a Girls Youth Leader, and volunteered with the Boys Scouts of America and the American Red Cross. Mrs. Jones was a very talented artist and interior designer. She enjoyed entertaining, collecting art and traveling. She was a devout Christian and woman of many talents which she used to serve her community, friends and family.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point. The service will be broadcast live on Bluffton Funeral Services Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Jacquelyn Jones in honor of Goldie to the Chattahoochee Valley Humane Society in Valley or to a religious or charitable organization of your choice.

