Janice Anita McClure Miles, 88, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST from Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with Pastor Freddie Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. A visitation will be Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST at the funeral home.

Survivors include her two children, Marsha Davisson and Russell Miles; three grandchildren, Angela Clarke (Tim), Pam Davisson and Arthur Davisson (Ashley); six great-grandchildren, Taylor Clarke (Seth), Daemond Clarke, Makayla Worrell, Drayson Haas, Shayleigh Davisson and Tristen Davisson; one great-great-granddaughter, Everly Clarke, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Samuel and Mary Jewel Holladay McClure, and her husband, Wilson Lamar Miles.

Mrs. Miles was born in Lanett on Feb. 5, 1933, and was a graduate of Lanett High School. She retired from the Chief of Property Management Branch at Martin Army Hospital on Fort Benning. She was a member of the First Church of God in Columbus where she also served as the church organist.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God in Columbus, Georgia.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a memory candle.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.